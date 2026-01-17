Humbert, Machac Advance to Adelaide International Title Match

The men’s final at the 2026 Adelaide International is set after two demanding semifinal battles on Friday, lining up a hard-court showdown between France’s Ugo Humbert and Czech eighth seed Tomas Machac just days before the Australian Open.

Semifinal drama sets the stage

Humbert, ranked No. 36, booked his place in the final with one of the matches of the week, edging top seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in a gripping three-set contest that lasted two hours and 32 minutes. The left-hander prevailed 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (4), sealing the win on his second match point after both players held serve throughout the deciding set.

Earlier, Machac produced a resilient turnaround to defeat No. 2 seed Tommy Paul. After conceding the opening set 2-6, the world No. 35 found his rhythm to close out a 6-3, 6-3 victory in one hour and 52 minutes. Machac’s performance featured eight aces and a 32-23 edge in winners, underlining his ability to dictate play once he settled.

The final, scheduled for January 16 on the Adelaide hard courts, comes at a pivotal moment in the early-season calendar, with both players looking to carry momentum into Melbourne.

Form, history and what’s at stake

For Humbert, the match represents a chance to claim his eighth tour-level title and his first on Australian soil. Machac is appearing in his third ATP final and is chasing a second career trophy after lifting the title in Acapulco last year.

The head-to-head slightly favors Humbert, who won their only previous meeting in 2024, though both players arrive in strong form. Over the past 12 months on hard courts, Humbert holds a 19-11 record with one title, winning 82.2% of his service games and 22.9% of his return games. He has converted 65 of 159 break points, a 40.9% success rate that ranks him 50th on tour.

Machac’s recent hard-court numbers are similarly competitive. He is 17-12 over the same period, also with one title, winning 77.9% of his service games and 27.8% on return. His break-point conversion rate stands at 46.8% (66 of 141), placing him 48th overall.

Both players arrived in Adelaide seeking a rebound after early exits in Brisbane. Humbert fell in the Brisbane International round of 32 to Cameron Norrie, losing 6-1, 6-7, 5-7, while Machac was beaten at the same stage by Jiri Lehecka, 4-6, 7-6, 2-6. Those setbacks have been quickly overshadowed by their runs this week.

Stylistically, the matchup contrasts Humbert’s left-handed serve and aggressive baseline play with Machac’s defensive strength and ability to turn rallies around. Analysts note that while Machac does not generate the same power on serve, his consistency and court coverage can apply sustained pressure if his first-serve percentage holds.

Oddsmakers list Humbert as a narrow favorite, giving him an implied 58.3% chance to win (-140), with Machac priced at +115. The title match will be broadcast on ESPN+ and streamed live on Fubo.

With both finalists having eliminated higher-seeded opponents and the Australian Open looming, the Adelaide final offers more than just a trophy. It provides a measure of form and confidence that could shape the opening weeks of the season, ensuring a closely watched contest when Humbert and Machac step on court.