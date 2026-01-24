Hull City Topple Swansea to Extend Promotion Push

Hull City surged to a crucial 2-1 victory over Swansea City at the MKM Stadium on January 24, 2026, as their promotion chase in the EFL Championship gathered pace. The win marked their eighth in the last eleven games, with Oli McBurnie’s penalty and Regan Slater’s stunning strike making the difference in a match that saw Swansea rue missed opportunities.

McBurnie Fires Hull Ahead, Slater Doubles Lead

The game started cautiously, with both teams measuring each other early on. Hull, buoyed by a solid run of form, seized the initiative in the 24th minute when Swansea captain Ben Cabango was penalized for handling a curling free-kick by Amir Hazdiahmetovic. McBurnie, who has enjoyed a productive season, stepped up to take the spot-kick, sending goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux the wrong way to score his 12th goal of the season. The former Swansea man celebrated fervently, adding a personal touch to the high-stakes encounter.

Just before halftime, Hull doubled their lead. A clearance from Swansea’s Ronald fell perfectly to Regan Slater, who unleashed a powerful right-footed shot from the edge of the box. The ball flew past Vigouroux, sending Hull into the break with a commanding 2-0 advantage.

Swansea, however, were not to be counted out. After a lackluster first half, they responded in the 59th minute. Josh Tymon’s corner was flicked home by Liam Cullen, whose deft header brought the visitors back into the game and gave them hope of a late rally. The goal seemed to invigorate Swansea, and they pushed forward relentlessly in search of an equalizer.

Resilient Hull Hold On for Vital Win

Despite the pressure, Hull’s defense held firm. Goalkeeper Ivor Pandur made crucial saves to deny Swansea’s efforts, while the home side countered with opportunities of their own. Neither Yu Hirakawa nor Kyle Joseph could find the net, though, as Swansea’s defense held up under pressure.

As the match drew to a close, Swansea threw men forward in a bid to secure a dramatic equalizer, even adding an extra striker. Hull, however, remained disciplined, deploying a double back four to absorb the pressure. The Tigers’ resilience in the final minutes ensured they would see out the victory.

“Football is about efficiency,” said Swansea manager Vitor Matos after the match. “We had our chances but couldn’t convert them. Unfortunately, we didn’t take the moment when it came.” Despite the loss, Matos praised his team’s collective effort, especially from leading scorer Zan Vipotnik, who struggled to find the back of the net but continues to offer crucial contributions in other areas of the pitch.

Hull’s victory was their third consecutive Championship win, a run that has seen them gather more points than any other side over the last nine games. The Tigers are now firmly in the hunt for automatic promotion, sitting just five points behind second place.

For Swansea, the defeat continued their struggles away from home. The team has now lost five of their last six league games on the road since Matos took charge in November. With their current standing of 16th in the league, Swansea will need to improve their consistency to move up the table and avoid falling into the relegation battle.

Hull, meanwhile, will continue their push for promotion, with manager Sergej Jakirovic maintaining a calm and focused approach. “We’ll push for second place if we can, but we’re just focused on enjoying this moment and keeping the momentum going,” he said.