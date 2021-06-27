Hukum is planning a trip to Newmarket next.

Hukum will try to get back on track in the Princess of Wales’s Tattersalls Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday.

The Owen Burrows-trained four-year-old placed third in a competitive repeat of the Hardwicke Stakes, which was won by David Menuisier’s Wonderful Tonight.

Burrows stated, “He appears OK afterwards — he’s cantered away for a few days this week.”

“At Newmarket, we’ll take a look at the Princess of Wales’s” (on July 8).

“The filly has clearly picked up speed and is a bit special on that surface. Given the way he traveled, I was getting a little excited at two out; perhaps, on better footing, he’d be able to find two or three lengths.

“I’d prefer it not to be too fast, but decent terrain would be ideal.”

Burrows came within a whisker of winning the big race with Danyah, who ran a close second behind John Quinn’s Highfield Princess in the Buckingham Palace.

The Lambourn trainer commented, “He’s such an honest, dependable horse – but unfortunately the handicapper hasn’t missed him again and has put him up another 5lb.”

“If he couldn’t win off 101, how can he win off 106?”

“I was upset, but he was second in the Spring Cup and fourth in the Lincoln, so he’s his own worst enemy.” It’s simply a shame the rain didn’t arrive for him 24 hours later.

“I’ve entered him in the huge seven-furlong race on King George day back at Ascot (Moet & Chandon International Stakes), and we’ll see where he finishes there, but we could end up in a Listed race.”