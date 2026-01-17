Huff’s Breakout Leads Pacers Past Pelicans at Home

The Indiana Pacers wrapped up their latest homestand with an emphatic win Friday night, leaning on a career performance from Jay Huff and crisp team offense to defeat the New Orleans Pelicans 127-119 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on January 16, 2026.

Huff delivered the standout moment of the night, scoring a career-high 29 points while grabbing nine rebounds in just one of the most efficient outings of his young career. The center went 13-of-17 from the field, knocked down 3-of-6 shots from three-point range, and added two steals and two blocks. Entering the game averaging 8.4 points, Huff surpassed his previous career best of 22 points, set last season with the Memphis Grizzlies against the Dallas Mavericks.

Indiana’s offensive rhythm extended well beyond Huff. Pascal Siakam poured in 27 points, including 20 in the first half, and added six rebounds and five assists while hitting four of eight three-point attempts. Andrew Nembhard anchored the backcourt with a triple-impact performance, finishing with 19 points, 10 assists, and 10 rebounds.

Pacers Control Pace Despite Missing Starters

The Pacers assisted on 37 of their 52 made field goals, a season-high display of ball movement that kept New Orleans scrambling defensively. Aaron Nesmith and Quenton Jackson each scored 12 points, while T.J. McConnell handed out nine assists off the bench. Six Indiana players reached at least eight points.

The balanced effort came despite a depleted rotation. Bennedict Mathurin (thumb), Isaiah Jackson (concussion), Obi Toppin (foot), and Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) were all sidelined. Head coach Rick Carlisle had recently emphasized the need for greater physical presence and collective will after a loss to Toronto, and Indiana responded with renewed intensity, avenging a 128-109 defeat to New Orleans from December.

Indiana trailed by two after the first quarter but surged in the second, building a 73-66 halftime lead. The 73-point first half marked the Pacers’ highest of the season and their most in a win since November 19, 2025. The lead grew to 102-93 after three quarters, and although New Orleans briefly cut the margin to two during a 7-0 third-quarter run, Indiana answered immediately with a 9-3 spurt.

Williamson Efficient, Pelicans’ Road Struggles Continue

Zion Williamson powered the Pelicans with 27 points on 10-of-12 shooting, going 7-for-10 at the free-throw line. He was flawless from the field in the first half, scoring 21 points on 8-of-8 shooting. Trey Murphy III, who had recorded four 30-point games in his previous five outings, was limited to 22 points on 7-of-21 shooting as Indiana focused defensive attention on him.

Saddiq Bey scored 20 points, rookie Jeremiah Fears added 16, and Derik Queen recorded his third double-double in five games with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Jordan Poole chipped in 11 points off the bench, hitting three of four from beyond the arc. Still, New Orleans struggled to maintain consistency, falling to 3-16 on the road.

The Pelicans were also shorthanded, missing Herbert Jones (ankle), Jose Alvarado (oblique), and Dejounte Murray (Achilles). They trimmed the deficit late but never reclaimed the lead, as Indiana pushed its advantage to as many as 14 points in the fourth quarter.

The win improved Indiana’s home record to 8-16 and sealed a 3-1 homestand. The Pacers now head out on a five-game road trip beginning in Detroit against the Pistons. New Orleans continues its road swing Sunday in Houston against the Rockets.

For Indiana, the night represented more than a single victory. Huff’s breakout performance, combined with steady leadership from Siakam and Nembhard, showcased a team capable of adapting under pressure and finding production from unexpected places as the season moves forward.