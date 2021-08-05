Hubbard, a weightlifter, is the first trans woman to compete in the Olympics.

Weightlifter Laurel Hubbard made history by being the first openly transgender woman to compete in an Olympic Games on Monday, but her goal of competing in Tokyo was cut short when she crashed out of the final early.

Hubbard competed in the +87kg category, a first that Olympic officials claim makes the Games more inclusive, but some fear may harm women’s sport.

The historic appearance, which had been anticipated for months, lasted less than an hour as all three of the 43-year-grab old’s efforts failed.

She failed her first attempt at 120kg, then increased the weight to 125kg for her second attempt, only to be disqualified by the judges.

Hubbard got one more attempt at 125kg but was unable to hold on, bowing out with a heart gesture to the spectator-free arena.

Li Wenwen, the world champion, won the +87kg event, giving China a golden double after Wang Zhouyu won the 87kg.

Media-shy After a brief address to press, New Zealander Hubbard quickly exited the arena, thanking Japan for hosting the Olympics in tough circumstances.

She also thanked the International Olympic Committee and the International Weightlifting Federation for their assistance in her campaign.

“Of course, I’m aware of the controversy surrounding my participation in these Games,” she admitted.

Hubbard was born a man and competed as one before transitioning to female in her 30s and returning to the sport after meeting IOC standards on transgender athletes’ testosterone levels.

She made history in 2018 by becoming the first transgender Commonwealth Games athlete and winning silver at the 2017 World Championships.

However, her appearance on sport’s grandest platform in Tokyo has revived the discussion around transgender athletes in women’s athletics, addressing complicated themes of bioethics, human rights, science, fairness, and identity.

Critics claim Hubbard has an unfair advantage over female competitors because of physical characteristics ingrained in her body throughout her male formative years.

Her appearance, according to supporters, is a triumph for inclusiveness and trans rights.

At the Tokyo International Forum, she was greeted with rapturous ovation by a smattering of officials, athletes, and volunteers, however not everyone in the audience was so thrilled.

Rival lifter Anna Vanbellinghen of Belgium, who called Hubbard’s participation “a bad joke” in the run-up to the Games, expressed fear that it might lead to fewer opportunities for female-born athletes.

“Today, I believe the Olympic spirit should triumph, and I clearly wish her luck,” Vanbellinghen told reporters at the venue. “However, I stand by what I stated previously.”

