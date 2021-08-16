HRW Demands a UN Investigation and Sanctions for Bangladesh’s “Enforced Disappearances.”

Human Rights Watch demanded a UN investigation into the alleged enforced disappearances of Bangladesh opposition activists on Monday, as well as sanctions against those found to be guilty.

The human rights organization produced a study listing 86 political activists, businessmen, and students from the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party who had gone missing in the last decade.

It said that since 2009, disappearances have become a “hallmark” of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government, used to suppress free expression and criticism.

“We want the UN and other international experts to initiate an independent investigation because it has become evident that the Bangladesh authorities are willing to look the other way and even grant impunity for these kinds of abuses,” HRW South Asia researcher Meenakshi Ganguly told AFP.

HRW demanded “targeted sanctions” against members of the Rapid Action Battalion, an elite police unit accused of carrying out many of the abductions.

The government and the Rapid Action Battalion, which has been accused of rights violations in the past, including extrajudicial killings, have not responded to the charges.

According to other human rights organizations, 600 people have been detained in the last decade, and those who have been released are afraid to speak out.

In the first half of 2021, the Odhikar monitor documented 16 alleged forcible disappearances.

“These enforced disappearances have generated a terrible atmosphere of fear,” said Nur Khan Liton, a former chief of Bangladesh’s Ain o Salish Kendra.

Senior government officials have previously denied that security agents had apprehended anyone, claiming that the purported victims had fled.

Low-level BNP activist Mohammad Parvez Hossain disappeared in December 2013, allegedly abducted alongside three friends, according to one of HRW’s cases.

“They went out to buy birthday flowers for the son of a party colleague and never came back,” his pregnant wife Farzana Akter said.

Hasina won a general election by a landslide a few weeks later.

Police persistently refused to address her husband’s case, according to Akter, now 30.

Her 10-year-old daughter and eight-year-old son, who has never seen his father, now rely on her relatives for support.

“Why don’t they find my spouse if the government says he’s hiding?” she asked.

“He didn’t do anything wrong; he didn’t murder or rob anyone. He wasn’t a crook. “What makes you think he’d be killed?”