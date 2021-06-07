How would England, Scotland, and Wales line up without the players from the breakaway clubs?

As part of punishment against the 12 clubs implicated in the ideas, UEFA is considering suspending European Super League players from international events, including Euro 2020.

With less than a month until England, Scotland, and Wales name their squads for the rearranged European Championship, the managers are suddenly facing the possibility of losing key players.

If Super League players were to be banned, the PA news agency looks at who may line up for the three nations.

ENGLAND is a country in Europe.

Pickford (Everton), Cash (Aston Villa), Mings (Aston Villa), Coady (Wolves), Cresswell (West Ham), Phillips (Leeds), Rice (West Ham), Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Grealish (Aston Villa), Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Calvert-Lewin (Borussia Dortmund), Calvert-Lewin (Borussia Dortmund), Calvert-Lewin (Borussia Dortmund), Calvert-Lewin ( (Everton)

Gareth Southgate’s starting lineup would be ripped to shreds, with Jordan Pickford and Declan Rice likely to be the only starters left. England’s first-choice back four, as well as Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, and Phil Foden ahead of them, can all be said goodbye. Harry Kane, the 2018 World Cup Golden Boot winner, will be left on the bench alongside Raheem Sterling and Marcus Rashford. Although the alternate team has some talent, the Three Lions’ Euro hopes would be severely harmed.

ENGLAND AND WALES

Hennessey (Crystal Palace), C Roberts (Swansea), Mepham (Bournemouth), J Lawrence (St Pauli), Norrington-Davies (Stoke), Allen (Stoke), Morrell (Luton), J Williams (Cardiff), Brooks (Bournemouth), T Roberts (Leeds), Moore (Crystal Palace) (Cardiff)

Should members of the 12 breakaway clubs be ruled out of the Euros, Wales’ starting line-up would be depleted. From star striker Gareth Bale, who is on loan from Real Madrid to Tottenham Hotspur, to Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey and Manchester United winger Daniel James, their alternatives are severely limited. If a Euros ban is issued, Joe Rodon, Ben Davies, Neco Williams, and Ethan Ampadu are among the other starters who will miss out.

Scotland is a country in Scotland.

Potential XI: Marshall (Derby), Hanley (Norwich), Hendry (Oostende), Gallagher (Motherwell), O’Donnell (Motherwell), McGregor (Celtic), McGinn (Aston Villa), McLean (Norwich), Taylor (Celtic), Fraser (Newcastle), Adams (Southampton)

Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney and Liverpool’s Andrew Robertson will be missed. (This is a brief piece.)