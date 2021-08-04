How will Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp react to Man City’s £250 million transfer splurge?

Although the transfer market is heating up, Jurgen Klopp is unconcerned about what is going on elsewhere.

Champions Manchester City are apparently close to signing Jack Grealish for £100 million, while England captain Harry Kane, who is reputedly worth £150 million, has not to report to Tottenham Hotspur for training.

Liverpool, on the other hand, will stick to their preferred transfer plan, which has seen them win the Premier League three times in the last three years.

On the current Blood Red podcast, Paul Gorst noted, “I don’t think Liverpool think twice about what other teams are doing.”

Klopp, for one, would not have it any other way.

“When you bring up other teams in a news conference, all Klopp appears to say is that we only play them twice, so we just let them get on with it.”

Pep Guardiola’s team will go into the new season as title favourites, although Manchester United have strengthened their title challenge with the additions of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.

Chelsea, the European champions, have yet to add to their squad, but are thought to be working on a deal for a defender to join a confident squad.

Liverpool, on the other hand, will not be fazed by their opponents and will stick to their winning formula.

“Manchester City will be the team to watch,” Gorst remarked.

“United are doing a lot of business right now, and I’m sure Chelsea will as well.

“Liverpool certainly work in a different way; they don’t have the financial resources of any of those three teams, so they work to their own rhythm, which has served them well in recent years.

“They’re not going to stray now, and particularly not because of what other teams are doing.

“Of course, it’s exciting for the fans, but it’s like water off a duck’s back for the recruitment team.”

Liverpool is looking for players who can push their way into the starting lineup and put pressure on the ones who are already there.

The issue is that teams are not easily persuaded to do so. “The summary has come to an end.”