How VAR will be implemented at Euro 2020, as well as new tournament rules

Following its success at the 2018 World Cup and previous UEFA competitions, Video Assistant Referees will be used in Euro 2020 this summer.

Despite the fact that it has been heavily criticized for its use in England and the Premier League, the 51 games will see referees seated behind a monitor analyzing critical decisions to assist the men in the middle.

455 events were investigated during the 64 matches of the World Cup in Russia, averaging 7.1 per match, for a total of 20 evaluations three years later.

On Friday, Turkey and Italy will begin the rescheduled competition at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

The 22 VAR officials will be seated behind the screens at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, supported by Assistant Video Assistant Referees (AVAR).

According to data compiled by the European governing body, 139 decisions have been changed as a result of the VAR system in 453 matches since February 2019 — one correction per 3.25 matches.

94.5 percent of decisions made on the field were right, according to a review of 2,522 scenarios.

Furthermore, UEFA Referees Committee head Roberto Rosetti will present the IFAB (International Football Association Board) 2021/22 ‘Laws of the Game’ for the first time at Euro 2020.

The revised laws will include the most recent handball clarifications, as well as stiffer penalties for penalty area holding and pushing, acts of simulation, reckless challenges, significant foul conduct, and dissent, such as crowding the referee.

These latest rule revisions, as well as the potential use of VAR, will be seen in the opening group stage matches for Wales, England, and Scotland on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, respectively.

Michael Oliver and Anthony Taylor, both Premier League referees, were given the opportunity to officiate at the tournament.

Assistants Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn will assist Anthony Taylor, while assistants Simon Bennett and Stuart Burt will assist Oliver.

In addition, video match officials Stuart Attwell, Chris Kavanagh, and Lee Betts have been chosen.

Danny Makkelie will be in charge of the Italian capital’s curtain-raiser.

