How to Watch the Women’s Water Polo Gold Medal Match Between the United States and Spain in Tokyo 2020

With a win over Spain on Saturday, the United States may become the first women’s team to win three consecutive Olympic gold medals in water polo.

The Americans defeated Spain 8-5 to win their first gold medal at the London Olympics in 2012, and they successfully retained their title four years later when they thrashed Italy 12-5. The Americans are the only nation to win a medal in each edition of the Olympics since women’s water polo was added to the Games program at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney.

At the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the defending champions have so far lived up to their billing.

Squad USA defeated Canada 16-5 in the quarterfinals after topping Group B with three wins in four games, before defeating the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) team 15-11 in the semifinals.

The United States had smashed ROC 18-5 in the group stage, but found it much more difficult in the semifinals, trailing 7-4 in the second quarter.

U.S. head coach Adam Krikorian told NBC, “I think we just settled down.” “You have to give [ROC] credit; I think they sandbagged us in the prelims a little bit. We had talked about it, so we were expecting them to come out firing. They performed a fantastic job, and we were having trouble with our blocks and feeling out of sorts.”

Maggie Stefens, who had already become the most prolific scorer in Olympic women’s water polo history, added three more goals to her total, while Maddie Musselman scored five times.

Spain, whose last appearance on an Olympic podium was against the United States in London, has been equally outstanding.

Spain defeated China 11-7 in the quarterfinals before overcoming Hungary 8-6 in the semifinals to win Group A ahead of Australia and the Netherlands on goal difference.

The following is everything you need to know about the gold medal game.

When is the USA vs. Spain match?

On Saturday, August 7, at 4:30 p.m. local time (3:30 a.m. ET, 00:30 a.m. PT), the United States will face Spain in the gold medal game at the Tatsumi Water Polo Centre in Tokyo.

On TV and online, how to watch the USA vs. Spain match

The gold medal game in women's water polo will be televised on USA, with a webcast on Peacock, NBC Sports.