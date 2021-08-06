How to Watch the Women’s Volleyball Semi-Final between South Korea and Brazil in Tokyo 2020

On August 6, at 9 p.m. local time, South Korea will face Brazil in the Tokyo 2020 women’s volleyball semifinal for a position in the final.

According to the FIVB (Fédération Internationale de Volleyball) Senior World Ranking, Brazil is the world’s second-best team, trailing only the United States, which defeated Serbia to reach the final. The final match will take place on August 8th.

How to Watch the Women’s Volleyball Semi-Finals in Tokyo 2020

NBCUniversal controls the media rights to every Olympic Games in the United States through 2032 on all platforms.

On the NBC Olympics website, viewers can watch live coverage of the South Korea vs. Brazil contest. From 9 a.m. GMT+1, the event will be webcast live on the website. To watch the live coverage, you’ll need to login in with your cable provider, according to the website.

Users must log in using their cable, satellite, or Telco TV subscription credentials to watch the Olympics online on any of NBC’s applications or at NBCOlympics.com.

Where can I watch the Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2020?

Subscribers to cable, satellite, or Telco TV can watch the Olympic Games live in one of the following ways:

The broadcast network of NBC NBCSN is a television network that broadcasts in the (NBC Sports) NBC Sports Mobile App NBCOlympics.com The Olympic Channel and/or the CNBC GOLF Channel USA Network: Team USA’s home.

For more information on how to watch the Games on multiple platforms, including your computer, phone, tablet, and smart TV, visit the NBC Olympics website.

Every morning, Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, has provided live coverage of significant Olympic events.

“With the exception of USA Men’s Basketball live coverage, which will be available to Peacock Premium subscribers,” the statement read, “all of Peacock’s Tokyo Olympics programming will be available to stream for free.”

Peacock is now available on the following platforms:

Platforms and gadgets from Google (including Android and Android TV devices) Apple Roku devices (including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD) Chromecast and Chromecast devices with built-in Chromecast Xbox One is a line of gaming consoles by Microsoft (including Xbox One S and Xbox One X) PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro are Sony’s latest consoles. Smart TVs from Samsung SmartCastTM TVs from VIZIO Smart TVs from LG