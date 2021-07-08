How to Watch the Women’s Semifinals at Wimbledon 2021

Then there were four of them. On Thursday, Ashleigh Barty, Angelique Kerber, Aryna Sabalenka, and Karolina Pliskova will compete for two positions in the Wimbledon final on Saturday.

Against Centre Court, Barty, the world No. 1 and pre-tournament favorite, takes on Kerber, the No. 25 seed and 2018 Wimbledon champion, at 1:30 p.m. local time (8:30 a.m. ET).

Barty, the winner of the 2019 French Open, defeated compatriot Ajla Tomljanovic 6-1, 6-3 on Tuesday to become the first Australian woman to reach the Wimbledon semifinals since Jelena Dokic in 2000.

Kerber, a three-time Grand Slam champion, defeated American phenom Coco Gauff in the Round of 16 before cruising to a 6-2, 6-3 quarterfinal victory against Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic.

Kerber, the 2016 Australian Open and US Open champion, hadn’t advanced past the fourth round of a Grand Slam competition since winning Wimbledon three years ago. Meanwhile, for Barty, the quarterfinal on Thursday will be his first appearance in the final four of a Grand Slam tournament since the Australian Open in 2020.

Barty told BBC Sports, “This is my dream.”

“I believe it’s remarkable that we can play, compete, and have people enjoy it with us in this world, the way we’re living right now. I’m sure savoring every moment I’m out on those courts.”

Barty and Kerber have met four times, with each winning twice, but Thursday’s encounter will be their first on grass, where Kerber has won her last ten matches.

Barty continued, “Angie [Kerber] has an amazing record here.” “It’s not frightening or overwhelming; it’s simply thrilling. It’s thrilling to be given the opportunity to play someone.”

World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus faces No. 8 seed Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in the second semifinal, which is set to begin at 2:45 p.m. local time (10:45 a.m. ET) on Centre Court.

After overcoming Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-3 in the quarterfinals, Sabalenka advanced to her maiden Grand Slam semifinal. The Belarusian’s performance at Wimbledon in 2021 was all the more impressive given that she had never advanced past the fourth round of a Grand Slam competition before.

