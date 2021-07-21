How to watch the USWNT vs. Sweden match at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, including a live stream, TV channel, and odds

The United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) enters the Tokyo 2020 Olympics as a pre-tournament favorite, with the extra pressure of giving its core veterans a fairytale send-off.

Carli Lloyd, the team’s oldest player at 39 years old, is unlikely to compete in the 2024 Olympics in Paris, as are Megan Rapinoe and Becky Sauerbrunn, both 36 years old. In three years, Tobin Heath will be 37, and Kelley O’Hara, Alex Morgan, and Christen Press will all be 35.

Vlatko Andonovski, the head coach of the USWNT, believes that experience will be important if the Americans are to win their first Olympic gold medal in nine years.

He told Goal.com, “I don’t judge the players by their age—they are either good and will perform well and help us win or they can’t.”

The USWNT won gold four times in the first five Olympics in which women’s soccer was featured, but the Rio Games were a significant disappointment for the team after it fell on penalties to Sweden in the quarterfinals.

It was the first time the USWNT had not won a gold medal since losing to Norway in the final of the Sydney Olympics in 2000. More importantly, it was the first time the USWNT did not compete in the gold medal match.

The sadness was short-lived, as the Americans won their seventh Gold Cup in 2018 and successfully defended their World Cup championship a year later.

Jill Ellis stepped down soon after the World Cup victory, and Andonovski has kept the USWNT on track, winning 22 and drawing one of his first 23 games in charge—the finest start by a USWNT head coach in history.

Sweden finished third in the 2019 World Cup and will arrive in Japan rated fifth in the world, having come second to eventual victor Germany—who failed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics—at the Rio Olympics five years ago.

The Scandinavians, along with the No. 1-ranked USWNT, are favorites to advance from Group G, which also contains Australia and New Zealand, the world’s No. 9 and No. 22 teams, respectively.

Here’s all you need to know about the USWNT’s Olympic debut.

