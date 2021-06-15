How to Watch the Simone Biles Documentary on Facebook

On Tuesday, June 15, a new seven-part documentary about Simone Biles will launch on Facebook Watch.

The most decorated gymnast in history, the 24-year-old has won four Olympic gold medals and 19 global titles during her illustrious career. She will be one of the stars of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which begin next month after a 12-month delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The documentary, directed by Gotham Chopra and produced by Religion of Sports, is part of Facebook’s Versus series, which dives into the personalities of some of the world’s most famous sportsmen. Tom Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion, and Stephen Curry, a three-time NBA winner, have both previously been in the series.

Tom vs. Time, a documentary about Brady, won a Sports Emmy Award for Outstanding Serialized Sports Documentary in 2019.

Last week, Simone Biles shared a teaser for the upcoming docuseries on her Instagram account, and here’s all you need to know about Simone vs. Herself.

When is Simone vs. Herself going to air?

On Tuesday, June 15, the seven-part documentary will premiere. Over the next six weeks, the remaining episodes will be released on Tuesdays.

The first five parts of the documentary will run up to the Tokyo Olympic Games, which begin on July 23 and where Biles wants to add to her total of four gold medals.

Where can you see Simone vs. Herself?

The documentary will be available exclusively on Facebook Watch, Facebook’s video-on-demand service. Facebook Watch is available on mobile, tablets, and streaming devices such as game consoles and Amazon Fire TV via the main Facebook website or the network’s app. It has its own tab under the Watch section. The streaming service is free, but you must have a Facebook account to use it.

What is covered in Simone vs. Herself?

Biles’ aims and obstacles will be the center of the documentary. The 19-time world champion will discuss dealing with the pressure of expectations that come with being the most decorated gymnast in history and having to cope with the postponement of the 2020 Olympic Games because of the coronavirus pandemic.

