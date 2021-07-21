How to Watch the Olympics in the United States in 2021

Despite the coronavirus threatening to cancel the event, the Tokyo Olympics 2020 are eventually taking place. It has been postponed from 2020 to exactly one year later in 2021, however it will keep its name to reflect the original commencement date.

However, activities will begin before the Games officially begin, with non-elimination softball and soccer heats taking place on Wednesday, July 21, and Thursday, July 22.

Team USA will compete in 33 different sports with countries from all around the world, four of which are new this year and a fifth returning from previous Olympics.

We’ll show you how to watch live coverage as well as highlights shows.

Where can I watch the Olympics in Tokyo?

The first official day of coverage is July 21 at 9:00 a.m. Tokyo time, which corresponds to 8:00 p.m. ET in the United States.

Softball will be played between Australia and Japan, followed by a match between the United States of America and Italy.

Following that, six women’s soccer games begin in the afternoon, with the United States taking on Sweden at 5:30 p.m. JST, or 4:30 a.m. E.T. on July 21.

The following day’s broadcast, which begins on July 21 at 8:00 p.m. ET, will include men’s softball, with the United States taking on Canada.

Following that are eight men’s soccer matches, including Germany vs. Brazil and Argentina vs. Australia.

There are numerous heats in archery and rowing on the day of the opening ceremony, as well as pre-event checks for shooting and equestrian.

No teams will be eliminated from any of the pre-Olympic sports.

In the United States, NBC will broadcast the Tokyo Olympics, which means that the sports, as well as the opening and closing ceremonies, will be shown on NBC Universal platforms.

Peacock, as well as NBCOlympics.com and NBCSports.com, will broadcast the Games live.

With the exception of men’s basketball, all of the events broadcast on Peacock will be free to watch.

Peacock will also broadcast studio shows with interviews and a focus on women’s sports, as well as original programming including Olympic Highlights With Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg, a humorous take on the Olympics.

The following is their studio show schedule.

Tokyo LIVE is on from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. ET. This is a condensed version of the information.