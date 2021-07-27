How to Watch the Gold Medal Match Between the United States and Japan at the 2020 Olympic Softball Games in Tokyo

Softball returned to the Olympic schedule after a 13-year absence at the Tokyo Games, but you’d be forgiven for thinking it had never left.

As has been the case since the sport’s inception in 1996, the gold medal will be shared between the United States and Japan.

The two softball powerhouses will face off in the gold medal match on Tuesday in Yokohama, Japan, marking the third time they have met in an Olympic final after the United States won in Sydney in 2000 and Japan took over eight years later in Beijing.

Both the USA and Japan were pre-tournament favorites entering into the Games, with the Americans advancing to the gold medal match with a spotless record, and Japan’s sole loss in five round robin games coming against their gold medal match opponents on Monday.

After trailing 1-0, the USA tied the game in the bottom of the sixth inning, before Kelsey Stewart hit a game-winning home run in the bottom of the seventh to give the Americans a 2-1 victory.

Stewart’s home run was the three-time Olympic champs’ first of the Games, as they have yet to find their offensive stride. In five games, Team USA has scored nine runs on 27 hits while failing to record a hit until the sixth inning on Monday.

Ken Eriksen, the coach of Team USA, was unconcerned.

“Get ’em on, get ’em over, and get ’em in,” says the narrator. That’s how we’ve always played and won games. He told NBC Sports that he hit the ball at the right time.

“I wish we could score 18 runs, but we’re up against excellent pitching.”

Japan, on the other hand, has scored 18 runs on 26 hits, including six home runs, and Monday was only the second time in five games that the reigning champs failed to score more than one run.

The gold medal match has never been decided by more than two runs, with the exception of the 2004 Olympics in Athens, and it could be another game of razor-thin margins on Tuesday.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the USA vs. Japan match?

The gold medal softball game is set for Tuesday, July 27. The game starts at 8 p.m. local time (7 a.m. ET, 4 a.m. PT).

