How to Watch the Gold Medal Game Between the United States and Japan in the 2020 Olympic Baseball Games in Tokyo

A baseball Olympic medal is on the line once again when the United States and Japan meet in Yokohama on Saturday, thirteen years after they played in the bronze medal game at the Beijing Olympics. The medal up for grabs this time is of a different metal, and the two teams are one win away from gold.

The meeting of two baseball superpowers would ordinarily be a significant storyline in and of itself, but the gold medal game has numerous additional levels of drama that should make it worth watching.

The United States is aiming for its first Olympic gold since crushing Cuba 4-0 in Sydney 21 years ago, while winning gold on home soil would be the perfect ending to Japan’s quest for a first Olympic medal.

A gold medal for Japan would complete a perfect double for the host nation, which already had a gold medal in softball after defeating the United States, and would validate the organizers’ choice to put both sports on the Olympic program for the first time since 2008.

When the two teams played in the second round, Japan barely defeated Team USA 7-6 to continue undefeated in the tournament, while Team USA suffered its sole loss of the Olympics thus far.

Team USA has grown in strength throughout the tournament despite being made up of a mix of prospects and discharged veterans, and on Thursday it hammered defending champions South Korea 7-2 to book a position in the gold medal game for only the second time in history.

After the game, U.S. manager Mike Scioscia told NBC, “The bottom line: It reads USA across our shirt, and these guys are playing for a gold medal this weekend.”

“It just doesn’t get much better.”

Eddy Alvarez, who won silver as part of the U.S. four-man short track team in Sochi in 2014, will become only the third American to earn a medal at both the Summer and Winter Olympics after reaching the final.

Meanwhile, Japan advanced to the championship game after defeating South Korea 5-2 on Wednesday because to Tetsuto Yamada’s three-run double with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Unlike the United States, Japan’s major league season was suspended to let its greatest players to participate at a higher level. This is a condensed version of the information.