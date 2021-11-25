How To Watch The Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, And Other NFL Holiday Football Games On TV In 2021

On Thanksgiving 2021, there will be plenty of football to watch. Three NFL games are scheduled for Thursday, including a number of games with playoff implications.

The Detroit Lions will visit the Chicago Bears at 12:30 p.m. ET, continuing their history of hosting an early-afternoon game. The Dallas Cowboys are hosting the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium at 4:30 p.m. ET, as is their custom. At 8:20 p.m. ET, the Buffalo Bills take on the New Orleans Saints in “Thursday Night Football.”

The first Thanksgiving game will be shown on Fox. The game will be aired live on CBS from Dallas. The primetime duel can be seen on NBC.

The NFL app will provide access to the afternoon games. The game will be broadcast live on NBC Sports Live on Thursday night.

In Thursday’s first match, there isn’t much on the line. The Lions are the only team in the NFC to be at the bottom of the standings. Chicago is one of the conference’s poorest teams.

In both 2018 and 2019, the Bears defeated the Lions on Thanksgiving. Detroit is on a four-game losing streak heading into the holiday season.

Dallas is anticipated to win the NFC East and earn a top postseason seed by doing so. In the league’s most competitive division, Las Vegas is vying for the AFC West title. In 2021, Dak Prescott and Derek Carr were among the most productive quarterbacks in the NFL.

Last Thanksgiving, while Prescott was out for the season due to an ankle injury, the Washington Football Team thrashed Dallas 41-16. The Cowboys’ two-game losing streak over the holidays began in 2019 with a loss to the Bills.

Both the Bills and the Saints appear to be postseason contenders, though there is still work to be done. The AFC East title is a two-team contest between Buffalo and the New England Patriots. New Orleans is still in the hunt for the NFC South title, as well as a wild-card spot.

In both 2018 and 2019, the Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons on Thanksgiving night.