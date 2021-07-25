How to Watch Team USA Basketball at the Olympic Games on TV and Online

Kevin Durant might become only the second athlete in Olympic basketball history to win three gold medals this year, tying Carmelo Anthony’s record.

The two-time NBA champion was a member of Team USA when they won gold in the London Olympics in 2012 and then defended their championship four years later in Rio de Janeiro.

Durant would match Anthony’s record of three Olympic gold medals if Team USA wins four in a row in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics this month. Anthony also won a bronze medal at the 2004 Athens Games.

Team USA would become the first team to win gold at four consecutive Olympic Games since winning seven in a row from the 1936 Berlin Olympics, when basketball made its Olympic debut, to the 1968 Mexico City Olympics.

Team USA begins its Olympic campaign on July 25 against France, followed by Iran three days later and the Czech Republic in the final Group A game on July 31.

On TV and online, how to watch Team USA compete at the Olympics

The men’s basketball competition will be aired on NBC networks and digital platforms, just like every other Olympic event.

NBC will broadcast all three of Team USA’s preliminary games, with a live feed available on the NBC Sports website and the NBC app. The games will also be streamed live on Peacock and fuboTV, which both carry NBC stations.

Men’s basketball schedule for Team USA

E.T. is in effect at all times.

the 25th of July Team USA versus. France—NBC, 8 a.m. Team USA takes on Iran on Wednesday, July 28 at 12:40 a.m. ET on NBC. the 31st of July 8 a.m., NBC, Team USA vs. Czech Republic Olympic roster for Team USA

Kevin Durant and Draymond Green are the only members of the 2016 Olympic gold-medal winning squad still alive.

Except for Durant and Green, the 12-man team has ten Olympic debutants, seven of whom have all been picked for the NBA All-Star Game at least once in their careers.

The only exceptions are San Antonio Spurs guard Keldon Johnson, Denver Nuggets center JaVale McGee, and Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant.

Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns and Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton of the Milwaukee Bucks are also on the roster. This is a condensed version of the information.