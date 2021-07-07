How to Watch Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic Live at Wimbledon 2021

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic could meet in the Wimbledon final on Wednesday, when both players are in action in the quarterfinals.

Djokovic has won the Grand Slam’s oldest tournament three times in a row, with victories in 2014, 2015, and 2019. A fourth meeting could be even more important than the others.

After victories at the Australian Open and the French Open this year, Djokovic, the world No. 1, is on course to complete the calendar Grand Slam in 2021 if he wins Wimbledon. With a sixth Wimbledon championship, the Serb would equal Federer and Rafael Nadal’s record of 20 Grand Slam men’s singles titles.

A win for Federer would be equally significant. With a tenth Wimbledon triumph, the Swiss No. 6 seed would move one spot ahead of Rafael Nadal in the all-time Grand Slam rankings. It would also be a stunning accomplishment for a player who is one month shy of turning 40 and will miss the majority of the 2020 season due to two knee surgeries and a protracted recovery.

However, before they can set their ambitions that high, Federer and Djokovic must finish their responsibilities on Wednesday.

Federer faces Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, the No. 14 seed, on Centre Court on Wednesday, making his 18th appearance in the Wimbledon quarterfinals after overcoming world No. 27 Lorenzo Sonego of Italy in straight sets in the Round of 16.

Federer told The Guardian following his triumph over Sonego on Monday, “I’m quite thrilled.”

“After the first set, I felt like I had things under control. I’m ecstatic to be in the quarters; it’s a watershed moment.”

Hurkacz overcame world No. 2 Daniil Medvedev in five sets, 2-6 7-6 (7-2) 3-6 6-3 6-3, in a marathon match that was suspended the day before with the No.14 seed down two sets to one but led 4-3 in the fourth set.

Djokovic will play Marton Fucsovics of Hungary, the only unseeded player left in the men’s event, on Centre Court before Federer.

Djokovic has been undefeated since lost the first set of his tournament opener against Britain’s Jack Draper. He’ll be back on Monday. This is a condensed version of the information.