How to Watch Roger Federer and Coco Gauff Live at Wimbledon 2021

Roger Federer and Coco Gauff will both compete on Wimbledon’s Centre Court on “Manic Monday,” when all 32 players remaining in the men’s and women’s competitions will compete on the same day.

The Round of 16 action will be split over two days starting next year, so “Manic Monday” will be no more, but the day in its current incarnation promises to go out with a bang with several mouth-watering contests in store.

Gauff’s dreams of reaching the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the first time in her brief career will be tested on Centre Court, where she will face Germany’s Angelique Kerber.

Kerber, the No. 25 seed, is the only former Wimbledon champion left in the women’s event, and she had to fight back from a set down in the third round to beat Belarus’ Aliaksandra Sasnovich 2-6, 6-0, 6-1.

The lone match of the women’s event to be played on Centre Court on Monday is Gauff’s match against Kerber. It’s also the third round in a row that Gauff, 17, has played on Wimbledon’s main court right before Federer, a pattern he’s grown accustomed to.

“I was nervous in my second-round match on Centre because I realized he was following me again, which contributed to my nervousness. I wasn’t really apprehensive about going in today. I’m not sure why I was so jittery in the second round. According to ATP.com, she said in her press conference following her 6-3, 6-3 victory over Slovenian Kaja Juvan in the third round, “I absolutely take note.”

“It’s a lot of fun. I’m not sure, but I prefer to think of it as an opportunity for [him]. At concerts, a large artist performs first, followed by a smaller performer. That’s how I prefer to think of it. It’s a lot of fun.”

After defeating Britain’s Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 on Saturday, Federer will now face Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego, the No. 23 seed, on Monday in his bid for a record ninth Wimbledon title.

“I am really pleased,” the 20-time Grand Slam champion said after his third-round victory in an on-court interview.

“I’m ecstatic. […] I believed I was able to maintain a really high level. This is a condensed version of the information.