How to watch Porto vs Liverpool live stream, is it on TV, when does the game start, and who is playing?

Liverpool’s Champions League campaign resumes today with a match against FC Porto of Portugal.

After a rollercoaster of an opening match against AC Milan at Anfield, the Reds are off to a good start.

FC Porto got off to a solid start of their own on the same night, drawing a creditable 0-0 draw away against Spanish champions Atletico Madrid.

FC Porto is a familiar opponent for Liverpool, as it will be Jurgen Klopp’s seventh Champions League match against the Portuguese side.

He’s won three of their previous four meetings and drawn the other, and here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

BT Sport 3 will broadcast the game live.

Coverage begins at 7.15 p.m., with the game beginning at 8 p.m.

If you don’t already have a BT Sport subscription, click here to see what’s new.

Alternatively, a £25 Monthly Pass can be used to gain access to the game.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was not part of Liverpool’s squad that went to Porto on Monday night, has given the Reds a significant worry ahead of the encounter.

Despite the absences of Thiago Alcantara and Harvey Elliott, Naby Keita is expected to return to Klopp’s matchday squad for the duel.

Former midfielder Marco Grujic, who returned from a short-term absence for Porto at the weekend, might also be reunited with the Reds boss.

Porto, on the other hand, will be without the centre-back duo that began against Atletico.

Chancel Mbemba was sent off late in injury time, and Pepe had to be replaced due to injury.