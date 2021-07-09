How to Watch Novak Djokovic in the Men’s Semifinals at Wimbledon 2021

Novak Djokovic faces Denis Shapovalov of Canada in the semifinals on Friday, and if he wins, he will be one step closer to defending his Wimbledon crown.

The world No. 1 won in southwest London in 2018 and 2019, and this year he might make it three in a row (Wimbledon was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus epidemic).

After victories at the Australian Open and the French Open this year, Djokovic, the world No. 1, is on course to complete the calendar Grand Slam in 2021 if he wins Wimbledon.

With a sixth Wimbledon championship, the Serb would tie Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the most Grand Slam men’s singles titles with 20.

Djokovic extended his winning streak to four straight sets on Wednesday, defeating unseeded Hungarian Márton Fucsovics 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 to earn his 100th career victory on grass.

Djokovic has been nearly faultless since dropping the first set of his opening match against Britain’s Jack Draper last week.

The world No. 1 told BBC Sport, “It was a solid performance.”

“I got off to a great start; there weren’t too many mistakes in the first six games.”

“In the second and third sets, one serve break was enough. Márton deserves credit for persevering.”

On Friday, Djokovic will face Shapovalov in the second semifinal, which will begin at 4 p.m. local time (11 a.m. ET) on Centre Court. The No. 10 seed defeated Russia’s Karen Kachanov, the No. 25 seed, in five sets, 6-4, 3-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-4, to reach his first Grand Slam quarterfinal.

Shapovalov, a junior Wimbledon champion in 2016, had failed to maintain his form on grass over the previous five years. After reaching the final four of the Queen’s tournament in June, he’s now reached back-to-back semifinals on grass.

He remarked, “There were so many instances when I believed Karen was too brilliant and was going to run away with the match.”

“It was absolutely quite difficult, particularly in the fifth set.”

In the first semifinal, which begins at 1:30 p.m. local time, Djokovic and Shapovalov will be joined on Centre Court by Matteo Berrettini of Italy and Hubert Hurkacz of Poland (8:30 a.m. ET).

Berrettini, the No. 7 seed.