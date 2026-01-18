How to Watch Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal: Global Broadcast Details

As Premier League action returns on Saturday, January 17, 2026, Arsenal will visit Nottingham Forest at the City Ground at 5:30 PM UK time. Following a run of cup matches, Arsenal head into the game sitting at the top of the Premier League, eager to extend their dominance. Fans can catch live commentary of the action on Arsenal.com.
The game will be available live for UK viewers via TNT Sports. If you’re watching from abroad, here’s a breakdown of how to tune in:
Where to Watch: International Broadcasts
The match will be broadcast in multiple countries across various platforms, ensuring that football fans worldwide won’t miss out. Some key international broadcasters include:
- Algeria: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Disney Premium Argentina
- Australia: Stan Sport
- Brazil: ESPN Brazil, Disney Premium Brazil
- Canada: DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada
- France: Canal Foot, myCANAL
- Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League
- India: JioHotstar
- USA: NBC, Telemundo Deportes, Peacock
- United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Additionally, several countries, including South Africa, Nigeria, and Kenya, will have access through SuperSport, with streaming available on DStv Now and SuperSport Premier League ROA.
Whether you’re in the UK, Australia, or as far afield as Nigeria, football fans can look forward to comprehensive coverage of what promises to be an exciting match between two Premier League teams with plenty to play for.