How to Watch Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal: Global Broadcast Details

As Premier League action returns on Saturday, January 17, 2026, Arsenal will visit Nottingham Forest at the City Ground at 5:30 PM UK time. Following a run of cup matches, Arsenal head into the game sitting at the top of the Premier League, eager to extend their dominance. Fans can catch live commentary of the action on Arsenal.com.

The game will be available live for UK viewers via TNT Sports. If you’re watching from abroad, here’s a breakdown of how to tune in:

Where to Watch: International Broadcasts

The match will be broadcast in multiple countries across various platforms, ensuring that football fans worldwide won’t miss out. Some key international broadcasters include:

Algeria: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Disney Premium Argentina

ESPN Argentina, Disney Premium Argentina Australia: Stan Sport

Stan Sport Brazil: ESPN Brazil, Disney Premium Brazil

ESPN Brazil, Disney Premium Brazil Canada: DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada

DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada France: Canal Foot, myCANAL

Canal Foot, myCANAL Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League

Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League India: JioHotstar

JioHotstar USA: NBC, Telemundo Deportes, Peacock

NBC, Telemundo Deportes, Peacock United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Additionally, several countries, including South Africa, Nigeria, and Kenya, will have access through SuperSport, with streaming available on DStv Now and SuperSport Premier League ROA.

Whether you’re in the UK, Australia, or as far afield as Nigeria, football fans can look forward to comprehensive coverage of what promises to be an exciting match between two Premier League teams with plenty to play for.