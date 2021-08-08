How to watch Liverpool versus Athletic Bilbao, TV channel, kick-off time, and live streaming.

This afternoon, Liverpool will host Athletic Bilbao at Anfield in the penultimate pre-season match.

The Reds impressed in two one-hour matches against Bologna on Thursday, and they’ll be hoping to keep up their good form as the Premier League season approaches.

Jurgen Klopp’s team will then return to play against Osasuna in Spain tomorrow evening.

However, Bilbao is the first stop on the itinerary. Here’s all you need to know about today’s competition.

The game will begin at 4 p.m. and will be held at Anfield.

The Reds’ final Premier League encounter of last season, against Crystal Palace, drew a group of fans to the stadium.

Live coverage of Liverpool’s encounter will be available exclusively on LFCTV GO.

One hour before kick-off, coverage will begin at 3 p.m.

If you haven’t already signed up for LFCTV GO, use the code ‘2122GOFREE’ to enjoy your first month free.

Both Sky and Virgin Media offer access to this channel.

The Washington Newsday will also be providing a live blog of the game to keep you updated on the action.

If you have an LFCTV GO subscription, you can watch the game online or via the official LFCTV GO app on your phone or tablet.

Following their return from long-term injuries, Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez appear to be in line for greater playing time.

Both defenders played against Bologna and will be looking to improve on their recent performances.

Thiago Alcantara missed the match against Bologna, but he will play today.

In a recent interview with liverpoolfc.com, he discussed his physical condition, saying, “I try to start the pre-season, always in cooperation with the medical team, to [perform]individual work to clear the region a little more and to be without further pain.”

“So we’re at that place now where we’re trying to get everything out while staying with the team.”