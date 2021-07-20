How to watch Liverpool against Wacker Innsbruck and Stuttgart friendly matches on TV and online

Liverpool’s pre-season schedule begins tonight with two 30-minute friendlies back-to-back.

Last Monday, the Reds arrived in Austria for their preseason training camp and got right to work on getting ready for the new season.

Liverpool will begin their friendly program today with two 30-minute games against FC Wacker Innsbruck and VfB Stuttgart, capping off a week of training sessions.

Liverpool will face Wacker Innsbruck of Austria for a half-hour match, followed by a 15-minute break before facing VfB Stuttgart of the German Bundesliga for another 30-minute match.

It will be the first time fans have seen the team since they finished third in the Premier League on the final day of the season.

Before the end of the month, the Reds will play two more games in Austria, against FSV Mainz 05 and Hertha Berlin.

Liverpool’s 30-minute pre-season friendlies with FC Wacker Innsbruck and VfB Stuttgart will be televised exclusively on LFCTV GO, the club’s own streaming service. The game will begin at 4 p.m., with the Reds’ match against Wacker Innsbruck starting at 5 p.m. and VfB Stuttgart starting at 5.45 p.m.

Sky and Virgin Media subscribers can watch the channel.

The Washington Newsday’s live blog will also allow you to follow the game in real time.

If you have an LFCTV GO subscription, you can watch the game online or via the official LFCTV GO app on your phone or tablet.

Liverpool will be missing a number of key players.

The Reds’ participants in the recent Copa America and European Championships — four of whom advanced to the finals of their respective tournaments – are still on vacation.

Jordan Henderson, Alisson Becker, Fabinho, and Roberto Firmino, as well as Thiago Alcantara and Xherdan Shaqiri, all have two weeks left on their post-season breaks, while Thiago Alcantara and Xherdan Shaqiri have yet to join the Reds.

After representing Wales at Euro 2020, Neco Williams and Harry Wilson returned earlier this week.

Diogo Jota arrived at the Reds’ training ground today, although the Portuguese international is unlikely to play after returning from his summer sabbatical.

