How to watch Chelsea v Liverpool on Sky Sports, including how to watch the game live and injury updates.

Liverpool returns to Premier League play on Saturday when they travel to Chelsea.

The Reds enter the game in third place in the table, 12 points behind leaders Manchester City and with two games remaining.

Chelsea is one point ahead of Liverpool in second place, although Jurgen Klopp’s side has played one game more.

A win for Liverpool would give them an advantage over one of their championship contenders, as well as close the gap between them and Man City.

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, with kick-off at 4.30pm at Stamford Bridge.

Those interested in watching the game can do so by tuning in to