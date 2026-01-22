How to Watch Chelsea v Arsenal Women: Key Broadcast Details

Arsenal Women’s Barclays Super League (WSL) clash against Chelsea on Saturday, January 24, 2026, will be one of the most anticipated fixtures of the season. The match, which kicks off at 12:30 pm (UK time) at Stamford Bridge, will see both teams battle it out for top honors in the ongoing league campaign.

Broadcasting Details and Viewing Options

For those in the United Kingdom, the game will be broadcast live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, and the BBC Sport website. These platforms will provide comprehensive coverage for fans looking to catch every moment of the action from Stamford Bridge.

International viewers also have a variety of ways to tune in to the game, with broadcasters across multiple countries providing coverage. From SuperSport in Africa to ESPN in Brazil, fans around the world can enjoy the excitement of this high-stakes encounter. Notably, in regions such as the United States, ESPN Select and fuboTV will be carrying the game, while in Canada, Sportsnet channels will offer coverage.

The full international broadcast list is extensive, with more than 40 countries providing access to the match, ensuring a global audience can follow the highly anticipated showdown between two of the WSL’s most dominant teams.

As the game approaches, viewers can check local listings to ensure they don’t miss the live broadcast of this thrilling contest.

WSL Matchweek 13 Fixtures

Fans of the Women’s Super League will have a packed weekend of action, with additional matches scheduled across the week. The full schedule for Matchweek 13 is as follows: