How to Watch Buffalo Bills vs. Detroit Lions on TV or Stream in the NFL Preseason

On Friday night, when the Detroit Lions visit the Buffalo Bills in Week 1 of the NFL preseason, Jared Goff might make his Lions debut.

Goff, the first overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, was traded to the Lions in March for Matthew Stafford, along with two first-round picks and a third-round pick, as the Los Angeles Rams decided to move on from the former University of California star just two seasons after losing in Super Bowl LIII to the New England Patriots.

Last season, the Rams went 10-6 before losing in the NFC Divisional Round to the Green Bay Packers, but Goff had an unimpressive season, throwing for 20 touchdowns and 13 picks for an average of 7.2 yards per pass.

With the exception of his first season, when the Rams lost all seven games he played in, both the touchdowns and average yardage per pass were the lowest marks Goff has generated in his NFL career.

Soon after, the Rams’ decision to give him a four-year, $134 million contract deal in September 2019 proved to be ill-advised, and the team decided to make a sudden change of course by trading for Stafford. Goff has found a team in Detroit that is likewise trying to start a fresh chapter, with Dan Campbell taking over as head coach from Matt Patricia.

The Lions won just 13 games in three years under Patricia, who was fired following Week 11 last season. Campbell has lost no time in laying out his plans for the Lions, claiming that he wants them to be tough enough to “bite a kneecap” off their opponents.

Last Thursday, the former New Orleans Saints associate head coach reaffirmed the concept.

“I’m interested in seeing these men compete. He told ESPN, “I want to see them go all the way to the point where it’s practically an all-out brawl, but we’re not getting that.”

“It’s like it’s so hot, and it’s so hot, and players are trying so hard to win that we improve. That, I believe, is the only way to truly improve.”

If the Lions and Goff are embarking on a new chapter, the Bills and their quarterback could not be more prepared for preseason Week 1.

Last season, the Bills were 15-4 and made the playoffs. This is a condensed version of the information.