How to Watch Ashleigh Barty vs. Karolna Plková Live at Wimbledon 2021

When world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty faces No. 8 seed Karolna Plková in the women’s tournament final on Saturday, a first-time winner will be crowned.

Barty advanced to her maiden Wimbledon final by defeating 2018 Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber 6-3, 7-6 (7-3) in the quarterfinals on Thursday, becoming the first Australian woman to do so since Evonne Goolagong defeated Chris Evert in straight sets in 1980.

Plková, meanwhile, fought back from a set down to beat world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 to become the first Czech player to reach the final in southwest London since Petra Kvitová won her second Wimbledon title in 2014.

Plková, a former world No. 1, will play in her first Wimbledon final on Saturday, just like Barty.

The last time two first-time finalists faced off in a Wimbledon women’s singles final was in 1977, when Virginia Wade of the United Kingdom defeated Betty Stöve of the Netherlands in three sets.

Both Barty and Plková will be playing in their second Grand Slam final on Saturday.

The latter lost in the 2016 U.S. Open final to Kerber, while the former won the 2019 French Open final over Markéta Vondrouová.

Barty has played up to her reputation as a pre-tournament favorite, winning every round in straight sets despite dropping a set in her first encounter.

“On Saturday, I got the chance to live out a whole fantasy,” the Australian told BBC Sport.

“On this trip, I’ve experienced highs, lows, and everything in between. There have been numerous events that have led to this point. Playing in the Wimbledon final on Saturday will be the best thing I’ve ever done.”

Plková echoed this sentiment. The No. 8 seed had never advanced past the fourth round at Wimbledon and, for the first time in almost five years, lost her place among the world’s top-10 players in June.

“I hadn’t made it past the fourth round until now, and now I’m in the final,” she explained.

“I believe it’s a fantastic accomplishment.”

Here’s all you need to know about Saturday.

