How to Watch Arsenal vs Manchester United on TV: All the Broadcast Info

Arsenal will return to Emirates Stadium this Thursday, January 25, at 4.30pm (UK time) for a highly anticipated match against Manchester United, following a series of four consecutive away games. The Gunners triumphed in the reverse fixture, securing a 1-0 win at Old Trafford thanks to Riccardo Calafiori’s close-range header on the season’s opening weekend.

As the team prepares for this crucial Premier League clash, fans can look forward to pre-match analysis on the regular “Live from N5” show. Arsenal.com will be hosting the segment to build excitement ahead of the game, while commentary will be provided by Dan Roebuck and Adrian Clarke.

Broadcasting Details: Where to Tune In

The match will be aired live on Sky Sports Main Event for UK subscribers. However, if you’re tuning in from outside the UK, here’s a rundown of the broadcasters across various countries and regions:

Albania: SuperSport 2 Digitalb

SuperSport 2 Digitalb Algeria: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD

beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD Australia: Stan Sport

Stan Sport Brazil: ESPN Brazil, Disney Premium Brazil, Sky

ESPN Brazil, Disney Premium Brazil, Sky Canada: DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada

DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada Finland: Elisa Viihde Viaplay, V Sport Premium, V Sport 2 Finland

Elisa Viihde Viaplay, V Sport Premium, V Sport 2 Finland Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League

Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League USA: Peacock

Peacock Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar

DAZN Spain, Movistar South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, Supersport Grandstand

Whether you’re following from the UK or abroad, there are numerous ways to catch all the action as Arsenal look to build on their strong start to the season. Make sure to check local listings for additional broadcast details or digital streaming options.