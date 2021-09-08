How Thomas Tuchel Persuaded Liverpool’s Top Target To Make A “Difficult” Move To Chelsea

Saul Niguez, Chelsea’s new signing, has revealed how Thomas Tuchel persuaded him to make the “difficult” transfer to the Premier League this summer.

Niguez joined Chelsea on a season-long loan from Atletico Madrid, with a clause in his contract that allows him to make the move permanent at the end of the 2021-22 season. The Spaniard’s move to Chelsea came at the last minute, just before the summer market for 2021 closed. To be precise, the documentation was confirmed three minutes before the summer window closed.

Niguez discussed his phone discussion with Tuchel soon before accepting to Chelsea’s loan agreement in a recent interview. Niguez had been told by the German manager that he would be given a central midfielder role exclusively, rather than being moved around the pitch as Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone had begun to do, damaging the player’s game. Simeone took advantage of the player’s versatility by playing him as a No. 10 to a wing-back and virtually everywhere in between.

Tuchel was desperate to add a good fourth midfield option to his team, alongside N’Golo Kante, Jorginho, and Mateo Kovacic, after Billy Gilmour was loaned to Norwich City.

“The three midfielders who are on the field are excellent. It won’t be easy, but if I put my mind to it and fight for it, I’ll succeed. Chelsea has assured me that I would be able to train in my position [midfield], but whether or not I will be able to play remains to be seen. The most crucial reason for my decision is to return to specific parts that I do not currently do. For me, this transfer represents a step outside of my comfort zone. In an interview with Goal, Niguez was cited as saying, “I believe you will see a new Saul in a new [better]position.”

Niguez’s choice to move to the Premier League after more than a decade in Spain was never going to be simple.

“My wife was a nervous wreck. We’ve had some extremely trying days as a result of this difficult decision. It’s difficult for me to leave my home and embark on a new adventure,” Niguez stated.

His decision to accept Chelsea’s loan contract was influenced by the presence of his compatriot Kepa.

"The fact that he will be present is critical. This is a critical stage. It would have been different if he hadn't been present. Going on loan for a year.