How the PFL, like the UFC, has risen to the top of the MMA world.

The Professional Fighters League’s 2021 season comes to a close on Friday night with the start of the playoffs.

The league’s top four fighters compete in each of the league’s six weight divisions, all in the hopes of winning the PFL world title and a $1,000,000 prize at the end of the season.

It’s a chance for former champions like women’s lightweight Kayla Harrison, welterweight Ray Cooper, and light heavyweight Emiliano Sordi to rule supreme once more in the world’s “fastest-growing sports league.”

It’s an opportunity for newcomers like Rory MacDonald, Clay Collard, and Cezar Ferreira to add to their already outstanding resumes.

The next PFL postseason will be exciting because of the combination of veterans, former champions, and rookies.

Add in the fact that two of the league’s biggest off-season additions, Anthony Pettis and Fabricio Werdum, both former UFC world champions, failed to make the playoffs.

Simply put, this is a testimonial to the depth of talent on the PFL roster.

PFL will undoubtedly have even more new talents to display in the coming years before the end of the season.

While most–if not all–mixed martial arts (MMA) promotions rely on celebrity endorsements, the PFL prioritizes another part of the sport. Innovation is one of them.

The league, which debuted in 2017, prides itself on being the world’s most innovative sports league, and it has worked hard to back up that claim by utilizing technological advancements to help give PFL a unique viewing experience for all types of fans, not just MMA enthusiasts.

The league’s unique SmartCage technology, which gives spectators and viewers a whole new viewpoint on the battle, is perhaps the league’s most innovative feature.

During battles, the SmartCage provides viewers with real-time metrics and data.

PFL executive producer George Greenberg told SVG News, “I think data is crucial for any sport and needs to be there so spectators can appreciate and analyze how participants are performing.” “As a result, we give the spectator as much information as feasible. We believe that data and information are extremely important in next-generation MMA because, let’s face it, 18- to 34-year-olds adore information.”

“We have a steady influx of data unlike any other mixed-martial-arts organization or even boxing. We have a lot of information coming in, and we like to offer it to the viewers as soon as we can because we believe it helps us tell the story. Brief News from Washington Newsday.