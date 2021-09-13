How the Paris Attacks Led to Tougher Greek Migrant Inspections

After two weeks in Covid-19 quarantine, a dozen new immigrants wait in a tented courtyard in the migrant camp on Greece’s Leros island for registration.

While armed police maintain a careful eye on them, a young Greek official informs them through a translator, “You may seek for shelter in Greece.”

“If you don’t,” he warns, “you’ll be deported to your homeland.”

After being searched, the largely Somali migrants, who include several women, a newborn, and an elderly man with prosthetic legs, are photographed, fingerprinted, and exhaustively questioned.

Greece has enhanced its security preparations with the support of EU equipment and staff since the November 2015 Paris attacks, in which Islamists killed 130 people in suicide bombings and gun attacks.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, which was planned in Syria. The final surviving assailant was brought to trial in France last week.

On October 3, 2015, two of the assailants entered Leros under the guise of refugees, using forged Syrian passports.

Officials in Greece claim to have closed all illegal entry points six years later.

On Leros, Filio Kiprizoglou, the camp manager, says she is “100%” confident that any potential radicals will be captured.

She said that the procedures are “instantaneous,” and that authenticating a possible suspect from Greek and European security databases takes “five minutes.”

The EU has promised 276 million euros ($326 million) for new camps with tougher entry checks on the five Aegean islands of Leros, Lesbos, Kos, Samos, and Chios, which receive the majority of migrant arrivals by sea from neighboring Turkey.

According to Kiprizoglou, the new Leros camp will contain magnetic gates, x-ray scanners, cameras, and a pre-deportation holding facility when it opens next month.

Procedures for relocating asylum seekers who arrive on Greece’s coasts to other EU countries have also improved since the peak of Europe’s migrant crisis in 2015.

“When migrants come by boat, each person must be heard individually,” said Mireille Girard, a UNHCR spokesman in Greece.

“If you ask them, you’ll find out if they’re a refugee or not.”

Taher, a young Syrian guy from Aleppo, was subjected to a torturous six-hour interrogation with French operatives who traveled to Greece to analyze his application in 2016.

"They wanted me to admit to doing things I'd never done before… They wanted to know about Syrian army weapons and if I knew anyone who had become extremist.