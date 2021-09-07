How much would a move of Jude Bellingham cost Liverpool and FSG’s wage structure?

Liverpool was on Jude Bellingham’s mind when he was selecting where he wanted to go in 2019.

The midfielder had burst onto the scene with Birmingham City as a 16-year-old, and by the time he left the club one year later, he had already played 41 Championship games, scored four goals, and had his shirt number retired in the hopes of inspiring the club’s next crop of youthful talent.

Bellingham chose Borussia Dortmund over Liverpool, following in the footsteps of England teammate Jadon Sancho, with the promise of more regular game time and a high-level platform for him to flourish away from the Premier League’s goldfish bowl tipping the balance in favor of the Bundesliga side, who paid £22.5 million for his services.

All of this seems like a long time ago, yet Bellingham is just 18 years old and will turn 19 in June.

He has shone in German football’s highest league, earning him eight England caps and a place in the Euro 2020 squad as a result of his efforts.

Dortmund’s success in attracting young players has resulted in the signings of Sancho, Bellingham, and Erling Haaland.

Sancho joined Manchester United for £73 million this summer, Haaland is expected to depart next summer, and Bellingham is also being widely connected with a move, with the most likely outcome pointing to him finally joining the Premier League.

Liverpool has been connected with him and will most likely be one of the clubs pursuing him next summer, when owners Fenway Sports Group will need to invest in an aging squad.

Bellingham fits the bill and has already formed a good bond with Reds captain Jordan Henderson, which might play a role in his decision-making process next summer if the opportunity arises.

But, after selling for £22.5 million at the age of 17, achieving success in Germany, England recognition, and playing in the Champions League, how much would it cost to get a player of similar caliber to Anfield next summer?

Bellingham was valued at €65 million (£56 million) by global analysts KPMG on July 1, while CIES Football Observatory, who also use a. “The summary has come to an end.”