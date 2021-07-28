How Much Will the Top Rookie Earn in the NBA Draft in 2021?

Being selected in the NBA draft in 2021 would be a dream come true for any of the team’s bright young players this season, but being the No. 1 overall pick would bring not just prestige but also a multimillion-dollar contract.

The Detroit Pistons had the first pick in this year’s NBA draft, followed by the Houston Rockets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Toronto Raptors, and Orlando Magic. According to NBA.com, the Magic have both the No. 5 and No. 8 picks, making them the only team with multiple picks in the top 10.

According to Spotrac’s rookie scale salary for 2021 first-round picks, the Pistons’ first-round pick could be signed to a two-year contract worth more than $17 million. For the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons, the rookie agreement could pay the player $8.4 million and $8.8 million, respectively.

The Pistons can sign the #1 overall pick for as little as 80% of the rookie scale price as as much as 1200% of it.

For the first two years, rookie scale contracts are guaranteed, with team options for the third and fourth years.

If the Pistons exercise their team options, their rookie could make between $9.2 million and $11.6 million in his third and fourth seasons, respectively.

The rest of the top five picks’ first-year deal salaries might be about $7.5 million, $6.7 million, $6.1 million, and $5.5 million, respectively. The top five picks are expected to make $34.16 million in their first year.

The figures haven’t moved significantly since last year’s rookie scale salary. According to Rookie Wire, the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA draft was predicted to be paid roughly $16.6 million for the first two years, $8.9 million for the third year, and an optional 26.1 percent rise above the third year for the fourth year.

The Minnesota Timberwolves selected Anthony Edwards first overall in the 2020 NBA Draft. According to Spotrac, he inked a rookie deal worth $20 million guaranteed, with a base salary of $10.2 million for the 2021-22 season. For the final two years of the contract, the Timberwolves have team options, including a $8.94 million salary in 2022-23.

While Edwards was the first overall pick, LaMelo Ball of the Charlotte Hornets was chosen the third overall choice in the 2020 draft.