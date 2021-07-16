How Much Will The Bucks-Suns Get If They Win The NBA Championship in 2021?

The NBA 2020-21 season is coming to a close, with the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks vying for the title of NBA champion. The winning team, whether it’s the Suns or the Bucks, will receive a large bonus in addition to a ring and bragging rights.

Each season, the NBA creates a “playoff pool” that is distributed to the 16 teams who qualify for the playoffs as they go through the tournament.

According to the Associated Press, the amount for the 2020-21 season is slightly over $20.8 million, down 10.6 percent from last year’s pool. Nonetheless, this will be the fourth season in a row that the pool will be at least $20 million.

The amount of money each playoff team receives is determined on how far they advance. At least $310,745 will be awarded to first-round qualifiers. According to the outlet, the Utah Jazz earned at least $1.44 million by making the first round, having the best record in the NBA, and winning the West’s top seed.

The NBA winner might receive $6.1 million, which they can distribute to players in any way they see fit. It amounts to around 30% of the playoff pool.

According to the Associated Press, the NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers collected $6.16 million last season. When the Toronto Raptors won in 2019, they reportedly divided $5.6 million from the playoff pool.

According to NBA.com, the $23.29 million pool for the 2020 NBA playoffs was the most in league history, topping the $22 million pool for 2019.

The pool had a value of roughly $20 million in 2018.

Aside from the incentive, the winning team’s NBA championship ring is also valuable.

Kareem Abdul-1986-87 Jabbar’s championship ring with the Los Angeles Lakers was auctioned off in 2019 for $398,937, while his 1985 ring was sold for $343,700. ESPN stated that his 1980 and 1988 rings each sold for $245,000 each. The money was donated to a good cause.

However, this is a pittance compared to the elite players’ earnings. According to sports-data site Spotrac, Devin Booker of the Suns has an average annual salary of $31.65 million throughout the course of his five-year contract with the franchise.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo earned $27 million this season.