How Much Will Kemba Walker Make With The Knicks Next Season?

Kemba Walker, a veteran point guard, is expected to join the New York Knicks after agreeing to a contract buyout with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Here’s how much he can expect to earn this season.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news that the Thunder have purchased the final two years and $74 million of Walker’s deal. According to the source, the former Charlotte and Boston guard’s pact with the Knicks will become official after he clears waivers.

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the New York native is set to sign a contract with the Knicks that will pay him an annual salary of $8 million.

Last month, the Boston Celtics dealt the 31-year-old to the Thunder. In return for their No. 16 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft and a 2025 second-round pick, the Celtics received Al Horford and Moses Brown, as well as a 2023 second-round pick.

Walker signed a four-year, $140.8 million contract with the Celtics in 2019.

The Celtics acquired him in a sign-and-trade deal with the Charlotte Hornets, in which Terry Rozier was transferred to Charlotte.

Walker was picked No. 9 overall by the Charlotte Bobcats in 2011 and remained with the organization until the 2017-18 season, when he was traded to the Hornets.

From 2011 to 2015, his initial contract with Charlotte paid him almost $2 million per year. According to Spotrac, his compensation increased significantly following the 2014-15 season, and he earned more than $12 million per year from 2015 to 2019.

Walker was named to the All-Star team in each of his final three seasons with the Charlotte Hornets, as well as his first season with the Celtics in 2020.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the NBA star has a net worth of $20 million as of this year.

Walker’s high net worth is bolstered by a number of endorsements. According to Forbes, he earns roughly $3 million each year from his off-court business. He began his NBA career as an Under Armour endorser, but in 2015 he joined with Nike’s Jordan Brand.

With earnings of $27.6 million in 2020, Forbes named him one of the highest-paid athletes in the world.

Walker joins the Knicks in the hopes of rebounding from what many perceive to be his worst NBA season. After suffering an injury to his left knee in the calendar year 2020, he missed a number of games.