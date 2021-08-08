How much money has Liverpool made in the Champions League over the last 20 years?

On August 8, 2001, Liverpool finally put an end to a 16-year wait when they took the field at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium.

Liverpool returned to Europe’s grandest stage in a third qualifying round match against FC Haka of Finland, making their debut participation in the rebranded Champions League. The Reds had not been in the top table since losing 1-0 to Juventus in the 1985 European Cup final, a game remembered for all the wrong reasons when 39 supporters died in the Heysel Stadium disaster.

What happened at Heysel resulted in English clubs being barred from European competition for five years, and by the time the ban was lifted, Liverpool’s dominance in the 1980s had faded, and there had been a change of guard, with the Reds unable to qualify for the Champions League in the 1990s, having to settle for the UEFA Cup instead.

However, after finishing third in the Premier League in 2000/01, Liverpool found themselves two games away from a lucrative spot in the competition’s group stages, which had been rebuilt and relaunched in 1992.

FC Haka, a team with a long history of European participation thanks to their success in the Finnish leagues, stood in their way.

The game was held at the 40,000-capacity Olympic Stadium in Helsinki, as FC Haka’s Tehtaan Kentt stadium was deemed too small to host a game of such scale, with a capacity of only 3,500 at their modest home in the Valkekoski region.

A 5-0 first-leg triumph was secured thanks to a Michael Owen hat-trick and goals from Emile Heskey and Sami Hyypia, with the Reds strolling to a 4-1 win against the Finnish side at Anfield a fortnight later to ensure their place in the group stages.

Their Champions League debut, in its redesigned guise, would see them reach the quarter-finals, and they would go on to win the competition against AC Milan in 2005, reestablishing themselves as a regular fixture among Europe’s elite.

They were runner-ups in 2007 and 2008.