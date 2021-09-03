How Much Do UFC Fighters Make Per Fight In Salary And Bonuses?

Some of the world’s highest-paid athletes compete in the UFC, including household names like Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov, who earn millions of dollars per fight. Meanwhile, some fighters claim that they are paid insufficiently. The following is a list of how much a UFC fighter may earn for each fight.

The average UFC fighter earned $147,965 in 2020, an increase of 0.88 percent over the $146,673 earned in 2019. Only 219 boxers in the league made six-figure pay at the time, accounting for around 38% of the total athletes. With estimated earnings of $6,090,000, excluding pay-per-view incentives, Nurmagomedov was the highest-paid UFC fighter that year.

A UFC fighter’s major source of revenue used to be his or her fights. However, due to the tremendous growth of MMA as a global sport, officials have modified the structure in recent years. According to Way of Martial Arts, athletes with a significant number of fans or followers on social media platforms now attract high-profile businesses and sponsors.

A UFC fighter’s paycheck each battle is divided into three levels, with payments ranging from $10,000 to $3 million. The majority of new combatants are in the lowest category, with contracts ranging from $10,000 to $30,000 each battle.

Fighters in the middle tier have won a few battles and have begun to establish a reputation. They are usually paid between $80,000 and $250,000 every bout. Winnings might vary dramatically depending on an athlete’s performance and popularity.

Fighters in the top tier of the UFC have the largest fan bases and can earn $500,000 to $3,000,000 each bout. This is most prominently apparent in McGregor, who, according to Forbes, became the world’s highest-paid athlete in the past year with $180 million in earnings.

McGregor, dubbed “The Notorious,” made the majority of his money outside of the UFC ring. The UFC legend earned $22 million in bouts and $158 million in commercial ventures from May 2020 to May 2021. Proper No. Twelve, his own whiskey brand, is responsible for the most of his business success. According to ESPN, he owns a controlling ownership in the business, which he sold to an American beverage corporation for $150 million.

Winning bouts also entitles sportsmen to bonuses that can more than treble their guaranteed compensation. However, this is usually a one-time incentive. Brief News from Washington Newsday.