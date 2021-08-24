How Much Did Jimmy Hayes Make in the NHL Before He Died?

Jimmy Hayes, a seven-year NHL veteran, has died at the age of 31. How much money did he make as a professional hockey player before he died?

Hayes had time in the NHL with the Chicago Blackhawks, New Jersey Devils, and his local team, the Boston Bruins, from 2011 to 2018.

According to Spotrac, the former NHL forward made a little over $10 million from his hockey salary and bonuses over the course of his seven-year career.

Hayes entered the NHL as the 60th overall choice in the second round of the 2008 draft by the Toronto Maple Leafs.

According to NHL.com, he had 35 points (13 goals and 22 assists) in 42 games as a sophomore for the Boston College hockey club, which won the 2010 NCAA championship.

Hayes was transferred to the Chicago Blackhawks in 2011, where he signed a three-year, $2.625 million deal. He moved on to the Panthers two years later, signing a one-year, $925,000 contract with the organization in 2014.

After signing a three-year, $6.9 million contract with his hometown team in 2015, Hayes transferred to the Bruins. He signed a one-year, $700,000 contract with the Devils after being released via buyout in 2017.

After that contract expired, Hayes signed a one-year, $650,000 agreement with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2018. He left the Penguins’ American Hockey League affiliate, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, the following year.

During his NHL career, Hayes had 109 points (54 goals, 55 assists) in 334 games. In addition, he won a silver medal with Team USA in the 2007 Under-18 World Junior Championship, a silver at the 2009 U-20s, and a silver in the 2014 World Championships, all while competing alongside his brother, Kevin Hayes.

The professional athlete, who stood 6-foot-5 and weighed 215 pounds, was recognized for his gigantic bulk.

Hayes was declared dead by police and first responders at his Milton, Massachusetts, home on Monday morning, according to a law enforcement officer.

Authorities stated they had no reason to believe he died as a result of foul play. The cause of death has yet to be determined.

Hayes and his wife Kristen just celebrated their older son Beau’s second birthday. The death of the former NHL player came just three months after the birth of his second son, Mac, on May 5.