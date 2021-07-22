How Many People Will Watch The Tokyo Olympics In 2021? Olympic TV Ratings: How Many People Will Watch The Tokyo Games In 2021?

The Tokyo Olympics will be unlike any other Summer Games in recent memory, generating concerns over how many people will attend to see the world’s best athletes participate. The Olympics may suffer from low television ratings, as many of the biggest professional sports leagues are seeing diminishing viewership.

NBC faces a number of challenges in attracting viewers to this year’s events. To begin with, the Olympics were postponed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Because of the escalating number of COVID-19 cases in Japan, viewers will be prohibited from attending the Games.

Even if the 2020 Tokyo Olympics were to go forward as planned, interest in the games could have dwindled. According to Sports Media Watch, NBC’s primetime coverage of the 2016 Rio Olympics averaged a 14.4 rating and 25.4 million people. This was an 18% drop in viewing from the London Olympics in 2012, and the lowest ratings for the Summer Olympics since 2000.

The 2008 Beijing Olympics drew an average of 27.7 million viewers with a 16.2 primetime rating. Four years later, viewership had risen to 31.1 million per night.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the number of houses in the United States with a cable or satellite subscription has decreased from 86 million in 2016 to 77 million at the start of 2021. Because that figure includes subscriptions to Hulu Live and YouTube Live, another drop in Olympic ratings may be unavoidable.

Will the lack of spectators at tournaments turn off viewers? Though the NHL, NBA, and MLB all had dismal TV ratings with no supporters in the stands, it’s difficult to determine. Of course, there were a slew of other issues that contributed to the low viewership.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, an NBC Sports spokeswoman said, “We’re unhappy that there won’t be spectators at the events, but we’ve long had plans to enhance the viewing experience across our multiple platforms.” “Throughout the pandemic, we’ve had a lot of practice with activities without spectators. Although regrettable, this will not detract from the wonderful tales and accomplishments of Team USA athletes and others throughout the world.”

According to a Morning Consult poll from March, 61 percent of individuals in the United States expect to watch “a lot” or “some” of the Tokyo Olympics.

Joe Brown, a former analyst for Comcast Inc.’s media group who now operates JWB3 Media Insights, said, “Looking at prior studies, that’s a touch better than Rio at this time.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.