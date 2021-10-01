How Manchester United could line up against Everton if Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho start.

When Manchester United takes on Everton tomorrow afternoon, they will be looking to build on their Champions League victory over Villarreal on Wednesday.

The two teams meet in the early kick-off at Old Trafford, with the Blues looking for their first three points at the Red Devils’ home since 2013.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team has struggled in recent weeks, losing three of their previous five games in all competitions and relying on two late goals in victories over West Ham United and Villarreal.

Everton will be without a number of players for this match, whilst United will have the majority of their first-team players available.

The Red Devils are likely to line up like this.

David de Gea, who has been back to his best in recent weeks, will be a sure bet in goal for United.

After a few of subpar seasons, the Spanish goalie appears to have won the weekly struggle with Dean Henderson to be the team’s starting goalkeeper.

However, the club’s left-back situation is more of a conundrum, since Luke Shaw is still a doubt for this match owing to injury.

Alex Telles filled in admirably for him on midweek, scoring a brilliant goal to pull the game level, and he might easily be backed to start a second game in a row.

With club captain Harry Maguire out with a calf injury until after the international break, Victor Lindelof will start alongside summer addition Raphael Varane.

Right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka was suspended for Wednesday’s Champions League match, but he will be available for selection this time.

Fred might well be chosen to play with Scott McTominay in the holding positions in midfield. Solskjaer typically uses the 4-2-3-1 formation, and this tandem is regularly used to shield the backline.

With Bruno Fernandes in his central place behind the striker and Jadon Sancho on the right flank, Paul Pogba will most likely play on the left.

Unless Solskjaer decides to give Edinson Cavani a chance to shine after returning from injury, Ronaldo will lead the line for the club.