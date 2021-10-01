How Manchester City might line up against Liverpool, with Bernardo starting and Raheem Sterling on the bench.

On Sunday, Liverpool will face Manchester City in the Premier League, in what has quickly become one of the season’s most important matches.

Last season, the Reds were trounced 4-1 at Anfield, with Ilkay Gundogan scoring twice, Phil Foden scoring once, and Raheem Sterling scoring once.

Gundogan, on the other hand, has been ruled out of Sunday’s match due to injury, while Foden and Sterling have had their game time limited this season.

Here’s how Pep Guardiola might line up this weekend with a world-class roster at his disposal.

Ederson, a City mainstay, is slated to start on Sunday.

He has already preserved five clean sheets in the league this season and has only allowed one goal. He is the current Golden Glove winner.

The only other absentee for the visitors is Oleksandr Zinchenko, thus Joao Cancelo will likely hold his place at left-back.

So far this season, Guardiola has generally kept the same back four, with Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte forming the dominant centre-back tandem.

Nathan Ake has filled in for Laporte on occasion, but the Spaniard is expected to get the nod from City’s manager.

Kyle Walker is anticipated to start against the Reds after starting five of their six league games thus far.

Guardiola has rotated his midfield more than any other position so far, and injuries will almost certainly force him to do so again.

Rodri has frequently started in the center of their midfield, with Fernandinho occasionally being called upon.

Rodri, on the other hand, has started most of their major games, including those against PSG, Chelsea, and Leicester City, so he’ll likely be trusted against Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Kevin De Bruyne has fully recovered from an ankle injury that forced him to miss two league games in August, and he will play a major role for City on Sunday.

With Gundogan missing due to injury, Guardiola will most likely rely on Bernardo Silva, who has started five of the team’s six league games thus far.

City’s £100 million record acquisition Jack Grealish is expected to start against Liverpool, with Gabriel Jesus and Riyad Mahrez completing the front three.

So far this season, the former Aston Villa man has appeared in all but one of City’s games, since he was away from the squad for that match. “The summary has come to an end.”