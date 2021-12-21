How Liverpool eventually won the World Cup for the first time to help set up the most important prize of all.

Liverpool finally became global champions for the first time two years ago today.

The Reds had previously tried three times to win the title of world’s finest club team, only to lose to Flamengo, Independiente, and Sao Paulo.

After beating Mexicans Monterrey in the FIFA Club World Cup semi-final in Qatar and winning the club’s sixth European Cup against Tottenham in Madrid, Brazilians Flamengo stood in the way once more.

This time, Roberto Firmino’s extra-time goal was enough to secure victory and crown Klopp’s side as all-time winners.

Here’s how Ian Doyle, our lead LFC writer, captured the moment.

Jordan Henderson took a tiny step forward, but Liverpool FC took a gigantic leap forward.

As the Reds captain ascended the stairs to the winners’ platform, his teammates awaited his arrival with bated breath.

Henderson’s pre-trophy lift’shuffle,’ a signature now engraved in the Anfield annals, is becoming normal after being tantalizingly out of reach for several years.

And as he tossed the FIFA Club World Cup into the night air of Qatar, it cemented Liverpool’s status as the world’s best football team.

Roberto Firmino, a Brazilian, scored the game-winning goal against Flamengo nine minutes into extra time.

Henderson, the captain, gave the spark, his magnificent, arced forward ball splitting the Flamengo defence and releasing Sadio Mane, who in turn fed Firmino to cut inside and finish with ease.

The forward – the game’s last-gasp hero in the semi-final victory against Monterrey – ripped off his shirt and raced for the corner flag before being mobbed by his ecstatic teammates.

It’s no surprise. Liverpool has never experienced something like this before, with Jurgen Klopp comparing it to landing on the moon: “You don’t know what it’s like until you’ve done it.”

The Reds now have the sole major silverware that has escaped them after three prior tries at the showcase. Firmino’s goal was their first in 369 minutes of attempting to score. It was sufficient.

