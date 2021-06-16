How Liverpool could line up against Norwich City if Ibrahima Konate starts but Mohamed Salah does not.

Liverpool has already made their first signing of the summer in Ibrahima Konate, and the summer is shaping up to be a busy one for the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp wasted no time in addressing his side’s centre-backs, but the Reds’ work is far from done, with a new forward and a possible Gini Wijnaldum replacement still on the wishlist.

Liverpool will begin the season away at Norwich City on Saturday, August 14th, according to the latest Premier League scheduling.

But, at Carrow Road, how could the Reds line up? Theo Squires investigates…

With Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip all recovering from season-ending injuries this pre-season, Konate is in line to make his Liverpool debut against Norwich City right away, with the talismanic Dutchman the player most likely to partner him if healthy.

Trent Alexander-Arnold will be fit for the start of pre-season after missing Euro 2020 due to injury, so there should be no concerns about his availability, while Andy Robertson and Alisson are obvious selections to round out the back five.

Liverpool are still connected with Florian Neuhaus as a possible replacement for Gini Wijnaldum, with the player clearly attracting the Reds’ attention.

Even if he signs, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, and Thiago Alcantara form a formidable midfield combination.

It’s Liverpool’s most potent engine room, and Klopp may be about to unleash it for the first time since the Merseyside derby against Everton in October.

Mohamed Salah’s participation in the Olympics in Tokyo this summer is not to be confirmed, but we know his hometown is yearning for him to compete.

If he does play, he will miss the end of pre-season, as the Gold Medal match is on Saturday, August 7th, a week before the Premier League season begins.

While it would be surprising to see the Pharaohs win the tournament, his presence would cause a disturbance to Liverpool’s preparations.

As a result, Klopp has a chance. The summary comes to a close.