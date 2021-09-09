How Donn Davis’ Midas Touch Aided PFL in Taking Second Place in the MMA Market

For most businesses, ascending to the top of the industry might take decades, if not longer. Even after a lifetime of operation, some people never get to glimpse the summit.

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) only needed three years to reach the pinnacle of the very hostile mixed martial arts (MMA) market.

PFL, which was established in 2008, took the world’s fastest-growing sport and presented it in a way that most–if not all–sports fans could appreciate and enjoy.

PFL changed the way fans and even fighters saw and experienced MMA with its one-of-a-kind season-style system that included an elimination round, playoffs, and finals.

At the conclusion of the season, a champion is crowned and a million-dollar purse is granted. The PFL has created a lot of stars, champions, and millionaires in the last two seasons.

As the current 2021 season draws to a close, a new crop of champions will be recognized, signaling the end of a year filled with surprises and memorable occurrences.

Along with the UFC, PFL now has the second-largest market share in MMA.

The biggest lure for the PFL, as with all sports leagues, is without a doubt its stars. To attract spectators, the promotion has relied on big-name recruits like Rory MacDonald, Anthony Pettis, Fabricio Werdum, and Claressa Shields, as well as Kayla Harrison and Ray Cooper III.

While the stars and the sport themselves carry an organization, the way it was put together accounts for a large part of its success.

Not only does the PFL have a world-class fight roster, but it also has a world-class executive team.

Donn Davis, the founder and chairman of the PFL, is one of the main reasons for this.

Davis has extensive experience in sports, entertainment, and technology, having worked for the Chicago Cubs, AOL, and Time Warner, as well as launching firms like Revolution.

Even before the current eSports boom, he was a founding investor for Team Liquid, one of the largest eSports franchises in the world.

Davis’ Midas Touch has turned every project he has touched or been a part of into gold, and now he has taken his Midas Touch to the MMA world with the PFL.

"MMA has 550 million fans worldwide, making it the greatest underserved fan base," Davis told www.sporttechie.com. "While the UFC is a fantastic product, there are only 40 fights per year.