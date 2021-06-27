How does Cristiano Ronaldo compare to other international goal scorers?

Cristiano Ronaldo equaled the men’s international goalscoring record with a brace in Portugal’s Euro 2020 tie with France, bringing his total to 109.

Ronaldo joins Iran’s Ali Daei at the top of the all-time list, where he was already one of just two guys with a century of goals.

The PA news agency examines the Portugal star’s scoring record statistically.

How he compares to others 109 – Ali Daei (Iran); CRISTIANO RONALDO (Portugal); Mohamed Mokhtar Dahari (Malaysia) 89 – Mohamed Mokhtar Dahari (Malaysia) Ferenc Puskas (Hungary/Spain), 84 Godfrey Chitalu, Zambia, 79 Hussein Saeed Mohammed, Iraq (age 78) Pele, Pele, Pele, Pele, Pele, Pele, Pele, Pele, Pele, Pele, Pele, Pele, Pele, Pele, Pele, Pele, Pele, 75 – Hungary’s Sandor Kocsis, Japan’s Kunishige Kamamoto, and Kuwait’s Bashar Abdullah

Ronaldo scored 50 goals in 114 appearances, and 59 in 64 since then, including his second half-century at a goal per game. To accomplish his record total, he played 178 games, compared to 149 for Daei.

He is far ahead of the following players on the all-time list — historical data is limited, but the renowned Rec Sports Soccer Statistics Foundation (RSSSF) ranks former Malaysian international Mohammed Mokhtar Dahari in third place with 89 points, followed by Hungary’s Ferenc Puskas with 84.

Godfrey Chitalu of Zambia comes in second with 79 points, one more than Hussein Saeed Mohammed of Iraq, followed by Pele of Brazil on 77 points and Ali Mabhkout of the United Arab Emirates on 76 points, making for an odd list.

The RSSSF lists Sandor Kocsis, Puskas’ long-term team-mate in the ‘Magical Magyars’ line-up of the 1950s, on 75 alongside Kunishige Kamamoto of Japan and Kuwait’s Bashar Abdullah. Ronaldo’s long-term rival Lionel Messi is 13th with 73 goals in 145 Argentina caps.

Competitions

Portugal’s qualification campaigns for World Cups and European Championships have accounted for over half of Ronaldo’s goals, with 31 in Euro qualifiers and the same number in World Cup preliminaries after netting against Luxembourg in March.

He has 14 in European Championship finals tournaments, including three as Portugal won the 2016 tournament in France and five in this summer’s group. (This is a short article)