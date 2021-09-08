How does Chandler Hutchison, who was recently signed by the Phoenix Suns, fit into the team?

Chandler Hutchison has signed with the Phoenix Suns after being dismissed by the San Antonio Spurs.

The Suns made the announcement on their official Twitter account and on their team website on Tuesday. Hutchison was signed on a two-way contract, according to multiple sports journalists, including Duane Rankin and Evan Sidery of The Arizona Republic. This material could not be independently verified by the International Business Times.

Despite the fact that Hutchison, a 25-year-old forward, was not the free-agent signing that some Suns fans had hoped for over the summer, there is plenty to be pleased about in Hutchison’s addition to the team.

Cameron Johnson, Jae Crowder, Mikal Bridges, and Abdel Nader make up the Suns’ frontcourt, which is a highly productive group that can play both sides of the ball.

Hutchison will join the Suns as a tertiary bench player who can fill in for one of their rotation players if they miss time throughout the season.

Suns general manager James Jones used a two-way contract slot to get Hutchison to Phoenix, and he’s taking a calculated risk on him, similar to what he did with Cameron Payne before to the start of the NBA Bubble in 2019-20.

The former Boise State standout is a tremendously athletic forward who plays similarly to former Suns player Kelly Oubre Jr. in that he can break down defenses, score in the paint, and finish through contact while also hitting the rare three-pointer.

Hutchison averaged 5.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 0.8 assists in 18.2 minutes per game over his 97-game career.

While those figures aren’t particularly impressive, Jones’ bet on him might pay off should the team decides to rest some of its players once they’ve clinched a playoff berth.

Hutchison has the potential to develop into a strong bench member for the Suns this season if he is properly utilized and developed.

Hutchison was selected 22nd overall in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls, however he failed to impress the Bulls’ executive staff and was dealt to the Washington Wizards in March. The transaction that took Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers brought him to San Antonio.

Hutchison was not on the Spurs’ radar since they already have plenty of skill at both forward positions.

An opportunity to play for the runner-ups to the title last season should help him progress in the right manner, according to Suns fans. Brief News from Washington Newsday.