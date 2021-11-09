How did Weston McKennie become a key member of the United States Men’s National Team?

Weston McKennie is expected to play a larger role in the United States Men’s National Team’s (USMNT) bid for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar in 2022.

McKennie has been a key member of the USMNT program since joining the Under-17 squad in 2013 and has demonstrated a high level of awareness on the field, attracting interest from clubs all around Europe.

He advanced fast through the ranks of German Bundesliga team FC Schalke 04, making his professional debut in May 2017, less than a year after joining the club’s development academy.

He helped the squad to a No. 2 finish in his first season with 91 total appearances, but the club finished in the middle of the pack the next two seasons.

McKennie had been honing his skills as a defensive-minded midfielder who was eager to take on anyone at this time.

Juventus saw the American’s developing talent and chose to sign him on a loan agreement in August 2020, costing them around €4.5 million ($5.2 million).

His stock continued to soar, highlighted by his scissor kick against Barcelona for his first-ever UEFA Champions League goal, and they decided to sign him to a permanent four-year deal worth €18.5 million ($21.4 million) in March of this year.

He has eight goals and two assists in 58 appearances for Juventus, primarily as a box-to-box midfielder, and has helped them to a fourth-place finish in Serie A.

On June 6, he returned to the USMNT and played a key role in their first match of the year against Mexico in the finals of the 2021 CONCACAF Nations League.

The 23-year-old scored the game-tying goal, his fourth of the game, forcing extra time, when Chelsea’s dazzling winger Christian Pulisic converted a penalty to become the tournament’s first-ever victors.

McKennie also announced that he had agreed to a sponsorship contract with Six Star Pro Nutrition before of their World Cup qualifying match against Mexico.

McKennie’s contribution to the club will be tested on Friday, November 12 at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, when he takes on Mexico’s top goal scorers, Andres Guardado and Raul Jimenez.

McKennie’s international experience is expected to help the USMNT get closer to qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.